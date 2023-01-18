A special military operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass has been carried out by Russia since February 24, 2022. You can track the progress of the advance of the joint troops of Russia, the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), as well as see the map of hostilities as of January 18 in the Izvestia article.

According to the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, units of the 14th, 92nd mechanized brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the 103rd territorial defense brigade in the areas of the settlements of Dvurechnoe, Krakhmalnoe of the Kharkov region and Novoselovskoe LPR were hit by fire in the Kupyansk direction.

In the Krasnolimansky direction, units of the 92nd mechanized, 80th and 95th air assault brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were defeated in the areas of the settlements of Stelmakhovka, Chervonaya Dibrova of the LPR, as well as Serebryansky forestry.

In the Donetsk direction, the settlement of Salt of the DPR was liberated.

In the south-Donetsk direction, attempts by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to attack with forces of up to three assault groups in the direction of the settlements of Stepnoe, Sladkoe and Harvest DNR were thwarted.

In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, the following have been destroyed: 373 aircraft, 200 helicopters, 2,898 unmanned aerial vehicles, 401 anti-aircraft missile systems, 7,563 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 985 combat vehicles of multiple launch rocket systems, 3,855 field artillery pieces and mortars, as well as 8101 units of special military vehicles.

