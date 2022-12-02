A special military operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass has been carried out by Russia since February 24. You can track the progress of the advance of the joint troops of Russia, the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), as well as see the map of hostilities for December 2 in the Izvestia article.

According to the official representative of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, the settlement of Kurdyumovka in the DPR has been completely liberated in the Donetsk direction.

In the Kupyansk direction, an attempt by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to attack from the area of ​​​​the settlement of Kotlyarovka, Kharkiv region, was thwarted.

In the Krasno-Limansky direction, three company tactical groups of the enemy were defeated, which were advancing to attack in the direction of the settlement of Chervonopopovka of the LPR. As a result of the fire damage, the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were dispersed and thrown back to their original positions. Eleven servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine surrendered.

In the south-Donetsk direction, the enemy made unsuccessful attempts to counterattack from the area of ​​​​the settlement of Ugledar in the direction of the settlement of Nikolskoye DPR.

Fighter aircraft shot down a MiG-29 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force near the village of Ukrainka in the DPR. A Ukrainian Su-25 aircraft was shot down by means of air defense in the area of ​​​​the village of Nikolskoye in the DPR.

In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, the following have been destroyed: 336 aircraft, 177 helicopters, 2,599 unmanned aerial vehicles, 391 anti-aircraft missile systems, 6,953 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 908 combat vehicles of multiple launch rocket systems, 3,648 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 7437 units of special military vehicles.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

