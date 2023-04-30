A special military operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass has been carried out by Russia since February 24, 2022. You can track the progress of the advance of the joint troops of Russia, the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), as well as see the map of hostilities for April 30 in the Izvestia article.

According to the official representative of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, over the past day, the Russian Armed Forces (RF Armed Forces) struck a train at a railway station near the settlement of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic and destroyed up to 200 tons of ammunition of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

In addition, more than 85 military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed in the Kupyansk direction, up to 65 militants were destroyed in the Krasnolimansk direction, 480 military and mercenaries, as well as 12 armored combat vehicles, 30 vehicles, a D-20 howitzer, and a self-propelled artillery mount were destroyed in the Donetsk direction. Carnation”.

More than 30 military Armed Forces of Ukraine, an armored combat vehicle, two vehicles, as well as Msta-B and D-30 howitzers were liquidated in the Yuzhno-Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, and up to 10 militants, one vehicle, and a Msta-B howitzer were destroyed in the Kherson direction “.

Also in the Kherson region, a US-made AN / TPQ-36 counter-battery radar was destroyed.

In addition, in the Donetsk direction, assault detachments continued to push out the enemy in the western part of the city of Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut) and captured four more quarters.