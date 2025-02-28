Map of Spanish cities where it is possible to rent an electric bike

The fever for moving without fumes and even arriving before class, to work or a sentimental appointment is still up and There are more and more cities that bet on the public rental of electric bicycles. The municipalities continue to offer stations, different rates and bicycles with the best benefits and citizenship … responds.

According to the data of the Red Bike entity, of the almost quarantine of cities in which we can currently rent a bicycle, in the middle you can opt for an electrical model. That is, that More than 50% of the bicycles of public bicycle systems in Spain are already electric. These are numbers that, according to Red Bike, will increase. In fact In eight cities the entire fleet of public bicycles are electric, such as Madrid, Bilbao, Pamplona or Gijón.

In other places, mechanical public rental bicycles still circulate, which force those who rent it to pedal all the time, which represents a greater exercise but also a cheaper amount when renting the service, municipal in most occasions (although the consistors subcontract part of the service to a private company). In spite of what can be thought, the electrification of the fleet does not respond to the population being largesince there are cases of total or partial electrification in municipalities of all sizes.

Electric … and mechanical

At the moment We can rent a public, electric bicycle or not, in cities such as Barcelona, ​​Valencia, Albacete, Murcia, Logroño, Burgos, Girona, Santander, Valladolid, Boadilla del Monte, Elche, Castellón de la Plana, Avilés or Rivas-Vaciamadrid.

Of the last cities that have opted for the bike have been Arteixo and Reus. But, according to the faithful defenders of the public bicycle, More and more public administrations are committed to dedicating a part of the budget to putting citizens the possibility of leaving the motorcycle or car parked to move.

Regarding the number of bicycles per inhabitant, electrical or mechanical, according to Red Bike, cities with better figures are Barcelona or León, with an average of 40 bicycles per 10,000 inhabitants. Although interestingly, the cases of Valdeorrass or Sant Vicent del Raspeig, in Ourense and Alicante, respectively, which offer average 18 and 15 bicycles, more than worthy figures that demonstrate that betting on a healthy and sustainable transport is not a matter of size is not a matter.