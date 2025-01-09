REVIEW OF:
REHEARSAL
A dazzling book in which the Santander author distills lucid reflections and an investigation into loneliness
Wrote Pascal that “Man’s unhappiness is based on only one thing: that he is incapable of staying alone in a room.” Loneliness is scary, but we also need it. There are imposed solitudes and desired solitudess: it is not the same as what Virginia claims…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Map #solitudes #Juan #Gómez #Bárcena #islands #desires #room
Leave a Reply