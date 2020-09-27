As of Monday at 00:00 hours, more than 1,025,574 Madrid residents from 45 basic health areas will have restricted mobility, as announced at a press conference by the Deputy Minister of Health of the Community of Madrid, Antonio Zapatero.

To consult the streets that are affected by these restrictions, the Community has provided two links.

– http://www.comunidad.madrid/mapazonasbasicassalud

– http://www.comunidad.madrid/zonasbasicassalud

The restrictions affect 27.2% of Madrid residents

More than 1 million residents in the 45 basic health zones will have their movements restricted. To the 855,000 people who have been in this situation for a week, 167,381 new residents have been added, representing 2.5% of the population. The total percentage of confined in these health areas corresponds to 15.4% of the residents in the Community.

Also, the infections registered in this group of citizens corresponds to 27.2% of the total in the Community.

, What are the affected areas?

There are currently 45 areas in which the so-called “selective confinements” have been applied since last week Isabel Díaz Ayuso announced the first 37 areas in which restrictions were applied.

These zones are:

-Puerta Bonita, Vista Alegre and Guayaba, in the district of Carabanchel.

–Almendrales, Las Calesas, Zofío, Orcasur, San Fermín and Orcasitas, in the district of Usera.

–San Andrés, San Cristóbal, El Espinillo and Los Rosales, in the district of Villaverde.

-Villa de Vallecas.

–Entrevías, Martínez de la Riva, San Diego, Numancia, Peña Prieta, Pozo del Tío Raimundo, Ángela Uriarte, Alcalá de Guadaira, Federica Montseny, Campo de la Paloma and Rafael Alberti, in the district of Puente de Vallecas.

–Doctor Cirajas, Ghandi, Daroca, La Elipa and García Noblejas, in the district of Ciudad Lineal.

–Vicálvaro-Artilleros, in the district of Vicálvaro.

–Alicante, Cuzco, France and Bakers, in the municipality of Fuenlabrada.

-Humanes of Madrid.

–San Blas and Isabel II, in Parla.

–Las Margaritas and Sánchez Morate, in Getafe.

–Miguel Servet and Doctor Trueta, in Alcorcón.

–Catholic kings, in San Sebastián de los Reyes.

–Chopera and Miraflores, in Alcobendas.