The Russian Defense Ministry published a map of hostilities in the NVO zone on May 25

The Russian Defense Ministry, during a daily briefing, showed a map of hostilities in Ukraine on May 25. Video published in the official Telegram– channel of the military department.

The map shows the main events that took place in the zone of the special military operation (SVO) over the past 24 hours: the movement of the parties, the places of clashes and the shelling zone.

Image: Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation

According to the Ministry of Defense, Russian servicemen fought in six directions – Kupyansk, Krasnolimansk, Donetsk, YuzhnoDonetsk, Zaporozhye and Kherson. As a result of clashes, several pieces of enemy equipment and two ammunition depots were hit.

Over the past day, Russian troops managed to stop the actions of five Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups (DRGs) in the Kharkiv region, the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) and the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

Russian air defense systems (ADS) intercepted 28 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and eight HIMARS multiple rocket launchers. In addition, operational-tactical and army aviation, artillery of the Russian Armed Forces hit 95 units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.