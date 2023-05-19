The Russian Defense Ministry published a map of hostilities in Ukraine on May 19

The Russian Defense Ministry, during a daily briefing, showed a map of hostilities in Ukraine on Friday, May 19. Video published in the official Telegram– channel of the military department.

The map shows the main events that took place in the zone of the special military operation (SVO) over the past 24 hours: the movement of the parties, the places of clashes and the shelling zone.

Over the past day, the Russian military destroyed a fuel storage facility for Ukrainian military equipment in the Lviv region. Fighting continues in the western quarters of Artemovsk, where, in order to achieve combat missions, manpower and equipment were defeated in the area of ​​Kalinovka, Chasov Yar and Krasny.

In addition, the Russian military attacked the points of deployment and training centers of units, as well as the warehouses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with long-range precision weapons. In the Donetsk direction, Ukraine lost up to 130 soldiers, in the Yuzhno-Donetsk and Zaporozhye – up to 120, in the Kupyansk – up to 65, in the Artemiv tactical – more than 70.

Since the beginning of the special operation, Russian troops have managed to destroy 428 aircraft, 234 helicopters, 4218 unmanned aerial vehicles, 423 anti-aircraft missile systems, 9176 tanks and other armored combat vehicles. In addition, 10,233 units of special military vehicles were liquidated.