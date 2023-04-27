The Russian Defense Ministry published a map of hostilities in the NVO zone on April 27

The Russian Defense Ministry during a daily briefing showed a map of hostilities in Ukraine on Thursday, April 27. Video published in the official Telegram– channel of the military department.

The map shows the main events that took place in the zone of the special military operation (SVO) over the past 24 hours: the movement of the parties, the places of clashes and the shelling zone.

According to the official representative of the Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, a concentrated strike was carried out at night with sea-based high-precision long-range weapons at the points of deployment of enemy reserves.

In addition, in a day in six directions – Kupyansky, Krasnolimansky, Donetsk, Yuzhnodonetsky, Zaporozhye and Kherson – Russian troops eliminated up to 670 fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

In the Donetsk direction, the assault detachments managed to take possession of four quarters in the northwestern, western and southwestern parts of Artemovsk (the Ukrainian name of the city is Bakhmut). The units of the Russian Airborne Forces pinned down the enemy on the northern and southern outskirts of the city and provided support to the assault squads.

Fighter aircraft of the Aerospace Forces (VKS) of Russia near the city of Lipovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic shot down a Su-24 aircraft of the air forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Also, in the Kherson direction, Russian troops destroyed one Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft gun, manufactured in Germany.

The representative of the defense department added that since the beginning of the JMD, 413 aircraft, 228 helicopters, 3882 unmanned aerial vehicles, 421 anti-aircraft missile systems, 8878 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1095 combat vehicles of multiple launch rocket systems, 4671 field artillery pieces and mortars have been destroyed, as well as 9805 units of special military vehicles.