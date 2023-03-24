The Russian Defense Ministry published a map of hostilities in the NVO zone on March 24

The Russian Defense Ministry, during a daily briefing, showed a map of hostilities in Ukraine on Friday, March 24. Video published in the official Telegram– channel of the military department.

The map shows the main events that took place in the zone of the special military operation (SVO) over the past 24 hours: the movement of the parties, the places of clashes and the shelling zone.

Image: Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation

According to the official representative of the Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, Russian troops eliminated up to 645 fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in six directions per day in Kupyansk, Krasnolymansk, Donetsk, Yuzhnodonetsk, Zaporozhye and Kherson.

In addition, in these areas, the Russian Armed Forces (AF) destroyed several pieces of military equipment, including the M777 artillery system and the AN / TPQ-37 radar warfare station, which are manufactured in the United States, as well as three Krab self-propelled artillery mounts supplied from Poland .

Russian troops also managed to destroy the ammunition depot of the Foreign Legion mercenary units, which was located in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). Air defense systems (air defense) shot down three HIMARS MLRS shells, as well as 18 Ukrainian drones in the Kharkiv region, in the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) and in the DPR.

Konashenkov added that during the course of the special military operation, Russian troops destroyed 404 aircraft, 224 helicopters, 3,562 unmanned aerial vehicles, 414 anti-aircraft missile systems, 8,392 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,072 combat vehicles of multiple launch rocket systems, 4,424 field artillery pieces. and mortar, as well as 9091 units of special military vehicles.