Money and youth do not bring happiness. And this is not a saying or philosophical thought, but the Map of Happiness of the State of São Paulo, the largest survey on the subject in the country, carried out for the first time in 2004 and republished now, in celebration of the International Day of Happiness, 20th of March. Other interesting results, disclosed below with exclusivity by the Estadãoindicate that spirituality is the most decisive attribute for the feeling of happiness among Paulistas, and women became happier than men.

“Since the perception of happiness is subjective, the best form of evaluation is to propose that respondents define the level of happiness they are feeling and the attributes that most interfere with this feeling”, explains happiness statistician and scientist Jorge Oishi, research coordinator , carried out by Instituto Cidades.

And what would be the main ingredients of the feeling of São Paulo? Among 11 evaluated pillars, “Spirituality” had the greatest impact, with a 7.3 index, while “Government” was on the opposite side, with 5.1. The regions that most value spirituality are Guarulhos and São Paulo, while the regions most critical of the government’s contribution to the feeling of happiness are Campinas and ABCD.

Of those interviewed in 2023, 72% said they were “happy” or “very happy”, compared to 84% two decades ago. There was, however, a significant difference in favor of 2023: 39% of respondents defined themselves as “very happy”, compared to 25% in 2004.

In the opposite situation, 13% of respondents said they were “unhappy” or “very unhappy” in 2023, compared to 4% in 2004. These are indications that there seems to be a radicalization of feelings: more people feeling very happy and more people feeling very unhappy. Among the surprising results of the survey is the finding that there is no direct relationship between income and feelings of happiness.

Of people with a monthly family income below R$1,320, 44% classified themselves as “very happy”, compared to 37% of people with a family income above R$13,200. There was a strong inversion between these two ranges compared to the results of two decades ago, when only 22% of the poorest and 52% of the richest said they were very happy.

The happiness index rose from 6.21 to 6.54 among the poorest – the best average among all income groups – and fell from 7.79 to 6.53 among the rich. Another revelation: the index of the group between 16 and 24 years old fell from 7.11 to 6.32, moving from the first to the last place among the five age groups evaluated. On the opposite side, people over 60 years old have a happiness level of 6.48, compared to 6.26 in 2004.

Also noteworthy is the fact that women began to feel happier than men. The index for men was reduced, in the period, from 6.84 to 6.37, while that of women fell much less, from 6.53 to 6.44.

Coast has greater fall; and tragedy could be the reason

The fall in the level of happiness in the capital, 7%, was only greater than the 21% reduction in the coastal index, which plummeted from 7.16 to 5.67. Although no city on the north coast participated in the survey, the tragedy during Carnival may have influenced the responses of participants on the south coast more, says Jorge Oishi, coordinator of the survey carried out by Instituto Cidades.

How was the research done?

In order to make the comparison between the two editions of the survey possible, Instituto Cidades applied the same survey and data analysis methodology, with similar sampling. In 2004, 5,952 interviews were carried out in 74 municipalities, representing 11 regions. In the 2023 edition, 5,777 interviews were carried out in 71 municipalities in the same regions, with fieldwork being carried out between March 1st and March 10th. The calculation involves different multiplication factors according to pillars and categories.

The methodology used in the Map of Happiness of the State of São Paulo will soon be offered to the population across the country through a human development solution by the startup ZenBox, of which Oishi is one of the founding partners.

“The idea is, through people’s voluntary adherence to the activities and evaluations proposed by our methodology, they can understand the impacts of the pillars of life on their happiness and develop behaviors to increase this index”, describes the researcher.

The phase is about valuing the theme of happiness in the corporate world, a movement driven by scientific research that indicates the importance of this sensation for mental health and the management of emotions. Many companies have even created an executive position to take care of the issue, known by the acronym CHO – which does not come from “shoo, sadness!”, but from the English acronym Chief Happiness Officer, or simply Director of Happiness.