where to uploadelectric car? In addition to a normal socket or wall-box usually at home or in the office, an electric car can also be recharged at public columns installed on the road. The problem is often finding them. Where am I? According to the findings Motu-E in Italy as at 31 December 2022 for 170,000 circulating BEV vehicles There are 36,772 top-up points And 19,334 infrastructure (stations or columns) in 14,048 public points. Compared to the same period of 2021, the increase was by 10,748 top-up pointsequal to +41% and even +245 compared to September 2019.

To locate these charging points there are app dedicated, as the same as Enel X Way or Next Charge. For those who are in front of a PC it is easier to find them online on the web, better consulted from a desktop.

Active electric car columns

In Italy there are currently 36,772 charging points and 19,334 infrastructures (stations or columns). L’88% of the charging points installed is in alternating current (AC)while the 12% direct current (DC). The infrastructures are placed for the 72% on public landwhile for the remainder 28% on private land for public use (e.g. supermarkets or shopping centres).

In Italy there are currently 36,772 active charging points

They are on the highway 496 charging points for public use. However, it should be emphasized that more than half (64%) have a power equal to or greater than 150 kW. The presence of recharging points on the motorway, albeit still highly limited, is registering a growth significant compared to last year (in December 2021 there were 118 charging points): in one year the charging points on the motorway are more than quadrupled (+378 recharge points).

Of those present on the Italian territory about 19% of the infrastructures installed is currently unusable by end users, as it has not been possible to finalize the connection to the electricity grid by the energy distributor or for other authorization reasons (20% in DC and 11% in AC).

How to recharge an electric car VIDEO

In terms of power, the88% of charging points is in alternating current (AC)while the 12% in direct current (DC). In detail, the 12% of the charging points are slow charging (with installed power equal to or less than 7 kW), the 73.3% at accelerated recharge in AC (above 7 kW up to 22 kW), a 2.5% are fast AC recharges (with power up to 43 kW), a 3% is fast DC (up to and including 50 kW), a 2% have an output of 51 kW up to 99 kW, a 4% have a power between 99 kW and 150 kW included and the rest 3% shows power greater than 150 kW.

Recharge from Enel X column in alternating current AC

On the highway about85% recharge at powers higher than 43kW (at DC)while the remainder 15% has a recharge power of less than or equal to 43 kW (at AC). It should be noted that more than half (64%) have a potency equal to or greater than 150 kW.

Electric car columns where they are

99% of the Italian territory has at least a charging point within a radius of 20 km and 86% of the territory even within a radius of suns 10km. The number of charging points naturally grows exponentially as you get closer to urban centers and big cities (where the 600 points available within a radius of 10 km are exceeded). They are on the highway 6.8 charging points every 100 km.

The 58% approximately of the charging points are located in the Northern ItalyThe 22% about in Center while only the 20% in the South and in the Islands. There Lombardy with 5,971 points is the Italian region with the most charging stations and alone has the 16% of all points. They follow in order Piedmont and Veneto (with 11% each), Lazio and Emilia Romagna (with 10% each) and finally the Tuscany (8%). The six Regions altogether cover the 66% of the total points in Italy and continue to grow.

Most of the public charging points are located in Northern Italy

Among the metropolitan cities, Rome is in first place for the number of top-up points (2,751), followed by Milan (1.927), Turin (1,641), Venice (1.372) and Florence (882). In absolute terms, the last places are instead covered by Messina (298), Cagliari (250) and Reggio Calabria (123).

Electric cars circulating in Italy

The electric cars circulating in Italy as at 31 December 2022 are 170,000. The figure is low and indeed Italy has more charging points for UK, French, German and Norwegian road vehicles. Indeed Italy is second only to the Netherlands and Belgium.

Italy has more charging points per vehicle in circulation than the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Norway

Map of electric car columns, GOOGLE

Finding an electric car charging station is practically easier thanks goorgle Maps, that from a PC or even from a mobile phone allows you to locate the nearest charging point on your journey.

Map of electric car charging points by Enel X

A map of electric car battery charging stations is also updated on the Enel X website, on the dedicated page with the map of the charging stations in Italy but also throughout Europe.

Google users have one available detailed map of columns for electric cars both in the city and outside the towns. This map can be consulted as well as on the smartphones (APP downloadable both on android what up iOS iPhone) also on the desktops of a PC.

Search example “MAP OF ELECTRIC CAR COLUMNS ROME”

Electric car columns map on Google, how does it work?

The map of columns for electric cars can be consulted by typing in search form of the app the keywords: “electric columns” or “EV charging stations”.

After that, all the devices found in that area will appear and can be sorted by distance or times of opening. Through the app you can also leave a comment and review that column, a bit like a restaurant on TripAdvisor.

Type 2 electric car charging socket

The Google map for electric cars also shows the typologyThe managerThe number of ports available and the charging speed.

Electric car charging map, where are they?

The map of the columns is available, as well as in Italy, also throughout the world and various global electric mobility players participate in the project: Tesla, Chargepoint, Chargemaster, Pod Point, SemaConnect, EVgo, Blink and Chargefox and Enel, A2A and Repower for the Italian market.

Autogrill charging station

