Vladimir Putin has to worry about Crimea after Ukrainian strikes against the Russian Black Sea Fleet. A map from Kiev shows how badly the Moscow rulers have to.

Sevastopol – Many tactics in Ukraine war Not only experienced field strategists notice: Since then Ukraine was attacked, the military made considerable efforts to rescue the troops Russia to make life as difficult as possible in Crimea. Because the beating Moscow-Autocrat Vladimir Putin hit particularly hard there?

Ukraine War: Russia suffers heavy losses on the Black Sea and Crimea

“If the peninsula falls to Ukraine, Putin's power in the Kremlin will probably have been affected,” said the Eastern Europe expert and historian Prof. Dr. Klaus Gestwa from the University of Tübingen was interviewed last summer FR.de from IPPEN.MEDIA explained. Geswa continued at the time: “The Crimea plays an important role in Russia’s current imperial consciousness.”

This historic peninsula is surrounded by the Black Sea to the west, south and southeast and by the Sea of ​​Azov to the northeast. In both bodies of water and in Crimea itself, Putin's troops have suffered heaviest losses since the start of the attack on their neighbor, which violated international law. This is now documented in a map on the Ukrainian online portal The New Voice of Ukraine (NV) from Kiev published on his social media channels.

Russia's Black Sea Fleet: Great Britain sees dominance questioned

The most recent example that can be seen on it: On December 26th, the large Russian landing ship “Novocherkassk” was destroyed in an air raid on the port city of Feodosiya. British Defense Minister Grant Shapps, among others, shared the video of the explosion of the warship in the port of Feodosiya (population around 75,000) on X (formerly Twitter). To this day it is unclear whether and, if so, how many Russian sailors were killed in the attack.

“This latest destruction against Putin's navy shows that those who believe there is a stalemate in the Ukraine war, to be wrong! “They didn't realize that 20 percent of Russia's Black Sea fleet has been destroyed in the last four months,” Shapps said in a widely viewed tweet on Maritime Capability Coalition will help Ukraine win at sea.”

Location: Peninsula of southern Ukraine between the Black Sea and the Sea of ​​Azov Length: 200km Width: 325km Area: 26,844 km² big cities: Simferopol, Sevastopol, Yevpatoriya, Feodosiya, Kerch

Black Sea and Crimea: Ukrainians reportedly damage 22 Russian warships

Loud NV The Ukrainians damaged a total of 22 Kremlin warships. It is now certain that the guided missile cruiser “Moskva” sank in April 2022. According to the US Department of Defense, two Ukrainian “Neptune” anti-ship missiles were responsible for this. The Russian Defense Ministry had at least admitted that the flagship of its Black Sea Fleet sank – allegedly due to an explosion on board.

In September, the Ukrainian Air Force also damaged the submarine “Rostov-on-Don” and the landing ship “Minsk” so much that they are no longer operational. This attack on the Sergo Ordzhonikidze shipyard in Sevastopol apparently used French Scalp cruise missiles fired from Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jets. Military analysts had repeatedly praised the tactics of the Ukrainian pilots, who apparently first flew along the NATO coast near Romania and then made a high arc and low flight towards Crimea.

His war in Ukraine is not going well for Moscow: Kremlin autocrat Vladimir Putin. © IMAGO/Pavel Bednyakov

Sevastopol: Apparently two Russian frigates and a corvette attacked in Crimea

If the Ukrainian information is correct, the damage to the Black Sea Fleet was only significant at its main base in Sevastopol. A Bujan-class corvette (in service since 2006) as well as the modern frigates “Admiral Grigorovich” (in service since 2016) and “Admiral Makarov” (commissioned in 2017) were allegedly damaged there. The latter two ships are large warships with Kalibr cruise missiles and a crew of up to 190 men.

The “Olenegorski Gornjak” (in German: Olenegorsk Bergmann), a Project 775-class landing ship, on the other hand, was hit directly off the Russian Black Sea coast and, according to video footage, had to be towed to the Novorossisk naval port with severe damage. The effective surface drone “Sea Baby” was allegedly used in this operation. The examples prove the debacle for Putin in the Black Sea, while the Kremlin ruler increased the bombing of major Ukrainian cities in January. And there is no end in sight to the war he started. (pm)