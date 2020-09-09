The Ministry of In style Energy for Well being printed the up to date knowledge on the coronavirus within the nation once more. In complete, there are 55,563 confirmed instances, 1,213 within the final 24 hours, within the nation chaired by Nicolás Maduro.
So far, there are already 44,435 individuals who have been discharged after overcoming the illness, and there are nonetheless 10,684 lively individuals. In the meantime, the male intercourse represents 32,083 instances and within the feminine intercourse there are 23,480 positives. The variety of deceased quantities to 444, 8 greater than yesterday.
Coronavirus instances by municipalities
Capital District – 14,274
Miranda – 8,496
Zulia – 5,675
Hurry – 3,732
La Guaira – 3,332
Tachira – 2,682
Bolivar – 2,593
Aragua – 2,274
New Sparta – 1934
Sucre – 1,812
Anzoátegui – 1,165
Merida – 986
Monagas -961
Carabobo – 908
Yaracuy – 908
Lara – 898
Barinas – 728
Trujillo – 579
Amazon – 435
Delta Amacuro – 429
Guarico – 297
Falcon -272
Portuguese – 270
Cojedes – 151
Los Roques – 4
