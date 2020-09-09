The Ministry of In style Energy for Well being printed the up to date knowledge on the coronavirus within the nation once more. In complete, there are 55,563 confirmed instances, 1,213 within the final 24 hours, within the nation chaired by Nicolás Maduro.

So far, there are already 44,435 individuals who have been discharged after overcoming the illness, and there are nonetheless 10,684 lively individuals. In the meantime, the male intercourse represents 32,083 instances and within the feminine intercourse there are 23,480 positives. The variety of deceased quantities to 444, 8 greater than yesterday.

Coronavirus instances by municipalities

Capital District – 14,274

Miranda – 8,496

Zulia – 5,675

Hurry – 3,732

La Guaira – 3,332

Tachira – 2,682

Bolivar – 2,593

Aragua – 2,274

New Sparta – 1934

Sucre – 1,812

Anzoátegui – 1,165

Merida – 986

Monagas -961

Carabobo – 908

Yaracuy – 908

Lara – 898

Barinas – 728

Trujillo – 579

Amazon – 435

Delta Amacuro – 429

Guarico – 297

Falcon -272

Portuguese – 270

Cojedes – 151

Los Roques – 4