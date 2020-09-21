The Ministry of Popular Power for Health published the updated data on the coronavirus in the country again. In total, there are 66,656 confirmed cases, 707 in the last 24 hours, in the country chaired by Nicolás Maduro.

To date, there are already 56,096 people who have been discharged after overcoming the disease, and there are still 10,013 active people. Meanwhile, the male sex represents 38,193 cases and in the female sex there are 28,463 positives. The number of deceased amounts to 547, 8 more than yesterday.

Coronavirus cases by municipalities

Capital District – 16,558

Miranda – 9,634

Zulia – 6,105

Hurry – 4,686

La Guaira – 3,780

Tachira – 3,457

Bolivar – 3,055

Aragua – 3,118

New Sparta – 2,581

Sucre – 1,898

Carabobo – 1,532

Merida – 1,369

Anzoátegui – 1,249

Lara – 1,184

Yaracuy – 1,129

Monagas -1,098

Barinas – 1,046

Trujillo – 643

Delta Amacuro – 560

Amazon – 543

Falcon -443

Guarico – 433

Portuguese – 355

Cojedes – 196

Los Roques – 4