The Ministry of Popular Power for Health published the updated data on the coronavirus in the country again. In total, there are 66,656 confirmed cases, 707 in the last 24 hours, in the country chaired by Nicolás Maduro.
To date, there are already 56,096 people who have been discharged after overcoming the disease, and there are still 10,013 active people. Meanwhile, the male sex represents 38,193 cases and in the female sex there are 28,463 positives. The number of deceased amounts to 547, 8 more than yesterday.
Coronavirus cases by municipalities
Capital District – 16,558
Miranda – 9,634
Zulia – 6,105
Hurry – 4,686
La Guaira – 3,780
Tachira – 3,457
Bolivar – 3,055
Aragua – 3,118
New Sparta – 2,581
Sucre – 1,898
Carabobo – 1,532
Merida – 1,369
Anzoátegui – 1,249
Lara – 1,184
Yaracuy – 1,129
Monagas -1,098
Barinas – 1,046
Trujillo – 643
Delta Amacuro – 560
Amazon – 543
Falcon -443
Guarico – 433
Portuguese – 355
Cojedes – 196
Los Roques – 4
