The Ministry of Popular Power for Health published the updated data on the coronavirus in the country again. In total, there are 45,868 confirmed cases, 860 in the last 24 hours, in the country chaired by Nicolás Maduro.

To date, there are already 37,091 people who have been discharged after overcoming the disease, and there are still 8,396 active people. Meanwhile, the male sex represents 26,755 cases and in the female sex there are 19,113 positives. The number of deceased amounts to 381, 5 more than yesterday.

Coronavirus cases by municipalities

Capital District – 12,357

Miranda – 7,468

Zulia – 5,133

Hurry – 3,206

La Guaira – 2,667

Bolivar – 2,258

Tachira – 2,253

Sucre – 1,624

Aragua – 1,229

New Sparta – 1,000

Anzoátegui – 913

Merida – 910

Monagas – 765

Carabobo – 746

Lara – 667

Trujillo – 450

Barinas – 433

Yaracuy – 393

Delta Amacuro – 365

Amazon – 283

Guarico – 213

Falcon -208

Portuguese – 201

Cojedes – 122

Los Roques – 4