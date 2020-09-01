The Ministry of Popular Power for Health published the updated data on the coronavirus in the country again. In total, there are 45,868 confirmed cases, 860 in the last 24 hours, in the country chaired by Nicolás Maduro.
To date, there are already 37,091 people who have been discharged after overcoming the disease, and there are still 8,396 active people. Meanwhile, the male sex represents 26,755 cases and in the female sex there are 19,113 positives. The number of deceased amounts to 381, 5 more than yesterday.
Coronavirus cases by municipalities
Capital District – 12,357
Miranda – 7,468
Zulia – 5,133
Hurry – 3,206
La Guaira – 2,667
Bolivar – 2,258
Tachira – 2,253
Sucre – 1,624
Aragua – 1,229
New Sparta – 1,000
Anzoátegui – 913
Merida – 910
Monagas – 765
Carabobo – 746
Lara – 667
Trujillo – 450
Barinas – 433
Yaracuy – 393
Delta Amacuro – 365
Amazon – 283
Guarico – 213
Falcon -208
Portuguese – 201
Cojedes – 122
Los Roques – 4
