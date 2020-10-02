The Ministry of Popular Power for Health published the updated data on the coronavirus in the country again. In total, there are 76,029 confirmed cases, 759 in the last 24 hours, in the country chaired by Nicolás Maduro.

To date, there are already 66,245 people who have been discharged after overcoming the disease, and there are still 9,149 active. Meanwhile, the male sex represents 43,352 cases and in the female sex there are 32,677 positives. The number of deceased amounts to 635, 7 more than yesterday. As for the aid provided by the Government, this week began the delivery of pensions for the month of October.

Coronavirus cases by municipalities

Capital District – 18,362

Miranda – 10,661

Zulia – 6,846

Hurry – 4,969

La Guaira – 4,280

Tachira – 4,200

Aragua – 3,665

Bolivar – 3,270

New Sparta – 3,102

Sucre – 2,036

Carabobo – 1,768

Yaracuy – 1,798

Merida – 1,690

Lara – 1,675

Anzoátegui – 1,502

Barinas – 1,249

Monagas -1,131

Trujillo – 723

Delta Amacuro – 632

Amazon – 649

Falcon – 557

Portuguese – 505

Guarico – 465

Cojedes – 390

Los Roques – 4