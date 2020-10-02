The Ministry of Popular Power for Health published the updated data on the coronavirus in the country again. In total, there are 76,029 confirmed cases, 759 in the last 24 hours, in the country chaired by Nicolás Maduro.
To date, there are already 66,245 people who have been discharged after overcoming the disease, and there are still 9,149 active. Meanwhile, the male sex represents 43,352 cases and in the female sex there are 32,677 positives. The number of deceased amounts to 635, 7 more than yesterday. As for the aid provided by the Government, this week began the delivery of pensions for the month of October.
Coronavirus cases by municipalities
Capital District – 18,362
Miranda – 10,661
Zulia – 6,846
Hurry – 4,969
La Guaira – 4,280
Tachira – 4,200
Aragua – 3,665
Bolivar – 3,270
New Sparta – 3,102
Sucre – 2,036
Carabobo – 1,768
Yaracuy – 1,798
Merida – 1,690
Lara – 1,675
Anzoátegui – 1,502
Barinas – 1,249
Monagas -1,131
Trujillo – 723
Delta Amacuro – 632
Amazon – 649
Falcon – 557
Portuguese – 505
Guarico – 465
Cojedes – 390
Los Roques – 4
