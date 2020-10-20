The Ministry of Popular Power for Health published the updated data on the coronavirus in the country again. In total, there are 86,636 confirmed cases, 878 in the last 24 hours, in the country chaired by Nicolás Maduro.

To date, there are already 79,694 people who have been discharged after overcoming the disease, and there are still 6,206 active. Meanwhile, the male sex represents 49,048 cases and in the female sex there are 37,588 positives. The death toll rises to 736, 11 in the last 24 hours. As for the aid provided by the Government, this week began the delivery of pensions for the month of October.

Coronavirus cases by municipalities

Capital District – 19,792

Miranda – 11,550

Zulia – 7,486

Tachira – 5,566

Hurry – 5,239

La Guaira – 4,660

Aragua – 4,103

Bolivar – 3,431

New Sparta – 3,560

Yaracuy – 2,719

Carabobo – 2,787

Lara – 2,305

Sucre – 2,093

Merida – 1,967

Anzoátegui – 1,643

Barinas – 1,531

Monagas -1,163

Trujillo – 983

Falcon – 745

Amazon – 714

Portuguese – 788

Delta Amacuro – 657

Guarico – 580

Cojedes – 570

Los Roques – 4