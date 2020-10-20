The Ministry of Popular Power for Health published the updated data on the coronavirus in the country again. In total, there are 86,636 confirmed cases, 878 in the last 24 hours, in the country chaired by Nicolás Maduro.
To date, there are already 79,694 people who have been discharged after overcoming the disease, and there are still 6,206 active. Meanwhile, the male sex represents 49,048 cases and in the female sex there are 37,588 positives. The death toll rises to 736, 11 in the last 24 hours. As for the aid provided by the Government, this week began the delivery of pensions for the month of October.
Coronavirus cases by municipalities
Capital District – 19,792
Miranda – 11,550
Zulia – 7,486
Tachira – 5,566
Hurry – 5,239
La Guaira – 4,660
Aragua – 4,103
Bolivar – 3,431
New Sparta – 3,560
Yaracuy – 2,719
Carabobo – 2,787
Lara – 2,305
Sucre – 2,093
Merida – 1,967
Anzoátegui – 1,643
Barinas – 1,531
Monagas -1,163
Trujillo – 983
Falcon – 745
Amazon – 714
Portuguese – 788
Delta Amacuro – 657
Guarico – 580
Cojedes – 570
Los Roques – 4
