Ecuador has reached 114,309 positives for coronavirus, 542 in the last 24 hours. The Ecuadorian country chaired by Lenín Moreno is one of the most affected in Latin America. The death toll is 6,571 people, as of September 2. Figures that continue to worry the Ministry of Public Health. Brazil is ahead in terms of numbers of infected.

Pichincha has surpassed Guayas in the number of coronavirus cases and the figure is 23,898 cases, which has led the Government to take the army out onto its streets and highways. Quito, with its 21,739 positives, is the canton with the most confirmed cases in the entire country. Azuay, Manabí and Guayaquil also register a high number of people infected by coronavirus.