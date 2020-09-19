Ecuador has reached 122,257 positives for coronavirus. The Ecuadorian country chaired by Lenín Moreno is one of the most affected in Latin America. The death toll is 11,029 people, as of September 18. Figures that continue to worry the Ministry of Public Health. Brazil is ahead in terms of numbers of infected.

Pichincha has surpassed Guayas in the number of coronavirus cases and the figure is 30,793 cases, which has led the Government to take the army out onto its streets and highways. Quito, with its 28,060 positives, is the canton with the most confirmed cases in the entire country. Azuay, Manabí and Guayaquil also register a high number of people infected by coronavirus.