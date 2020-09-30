The number of infections in Bolivia amounts to 134,641 positive for coronavirus, 418 in the last 24 hours. The Bolivian country chaired by Jeanine Áñez is one of the most affected countries in Latin America, Brazil continues to be the first. Regarding the number of deaths, the total number amounts to 7,931 people, as of September 29. Figures that continue to worry the Ministry of Health.

The Department of Santa Cruz is the most affected in the number of coronavirus cases with 42,684 cases, which has led the Government to take strong measures to prevent the spread of the virus. La Paz, with its 34,282 positives, is the second department with the highest number of confirmed cases in the entire country. Cochabamba, Beni, Tarija and Oruro also register a high number of people infected with coronavirus.