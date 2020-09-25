Bolivia has reached 132,618 positives for coronavirus, 628 in the last 24 hours. The Bolivian country chaired by Jeanine Áñez is one of the most affected countries in Latin America, Brazil continues to be the first. Regarding the number of deaths, the total number rises to 7,765 people, as of September 25. Figures that continue to worry the Ministry of Health.

The Department of Santa Cruz is the most affected in the number of coronavirus cases with 42,374 cases, which has led the Government to take strong measures to prevent the spread of the virus. La Paz, with its 34,136 positives, is the second department with the highest number of confirmed cases in the entire country. Cochabamba, Beni, Tarija and Oruro also register a high number of people infected with coronavirus.