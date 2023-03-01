The agency Art One Entertainment announced yesterday that the singer Maon Kurosaki she died suddenly on February 16 due to a worsening of her chronic illness. Kurosaki underwent emergency surgery for epidural hematoma (bleeding between the outer membrane of the brain and the skull) in September 2021, after passing out in the middle of a live streamed concert earlier the same month.

Kurosaki has become famous thanks to her concerts held on the streets of the commercial district of Akihabaraand then debuted under the record label with the songs that served as the ending theme for the anime of High School of the Dead. Later she edited songs for anime like A Certain Magical Index II, Dangaronpa 3: The End of Hope’s Peak High School: Future Arc, Drifters, Hakuoki, Star Blazers 2199 and most recently for Reincarnated as a Slime.

