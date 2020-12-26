The year PLGA (People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army) will be celebrated by December 2021 in other Maoist-affected areas of the country, including Jharkhand. Every year the CPGA Maoist organization celebrates PLGA Week from December 2 to December 8. During this time, security forces are on target of Maoists. But after the completion of 20 years of PLGA formation, the Maoists have now decided to celebrate PLGA for the entire year from December 2020 to December 2021. In such a situation, intelligence agencies and police are particularly alert. This has been announced by the Maoists Central Military Commission.

What is the goal of CPI Maoists

The Maoists have set targets for the year 2021. In the letter issued by the Central Military Commission, it has been said that the guerrilla war will be accelerated across the country. The Maoists have decided that in the 20th year of the PLGA, political, military and organizational propaganda will be done. At the same time, the target states will be done to complete the target as per the strategy. A target has been set to add new cadres to the organization on a fixed timeframe.

Maoists’ class will start

The Central Military Commission of the Maoists has decided that all the committees of the CPI Maoist organization will be taught about the experience of the People’s War in the command and PLGA. Study camps will be organized where discussions will be held.

Police challenge increased

In the year 2020, the Jharkhand Police has achieved successes against the Naxalites, but the CPI Maoist, Jharkhand’s largest Naxalite organization, celebrates PLGA Week every year from 2 to 8 December in memory of its dead comrades. This time the Maoists have given a big challenge to the police by deciding to celebrate the PLGA year for a year. During the PLGA week itself, the State Police Headquarters specially alerted all the districts. Also, the headquarters has given measures to avoid a possible Maoist attack.

How can Maoists attack

During the PLGA year, CPI Maoists can incite police forces by placing posters, banners or hoisting black flags. On such information, the security forces visiting the spot can be targeted by planting an IED or by an IED of anti handling mechanism. IED plants are also likely to be set up in base camp routes. In such a situation, the headquarters has already given instructions to never move vehicles from the base camp. The security forces have also been advised to refrain from walking on the roads along the kutcha road, footpath. The Police Headquarters had told the SP of the districts in the PLGA alert that the small action team of Maoists can also carry out the incident of looting weapons by killing police forces. So do not go to the market or crowded area. Maoists can attack villagers disguised with knives or other weapons.