The national folklore of mourning. Mao fernandez, an Ayacucho interpreter of Andean music, died this Sunday, April 18. The news was confirmed by the culture Ministry through a meaningful message on social networks.

“We regret the sensitive death of Mao Fernández , Ayacucho composer and interpreter of Andean music from the province of Lucanas, district of Palco, annex of Totora ”, says the message shared on Facebook.

The singer-songwriter was in critical condition for a few weeks due to apparent complications due to the COVID-19. He was admitted to a hospital in the city of Lima.

Message from the Ministry of Culture of Peru for the death of Mao Fernández. Photo: capture / Facebook

Amanda portales, friend and goddaughter of the interpreter of “Presentimiento”, said goodbye to the artist with a moving message.

“My condolences to his entire family, his entire audience, and all of our fellow artists. My dear Mao, we will always carry you in our hearts, and we will always remember you as a noble, sensitive and hardworking person, ”the folk music singer wrote.

Lesly Cabello He also dedicated emotional words to his colleague and fellow artist. “My dear friend Mao Fernández, you leave us an immense pain, one more artist dies forgotten by the Ministry of Culture and our authorities,” he wrote.

“Thank you, my friend, for sharing unforgettable moments and giving us your joy and elegance through your song. May God have you in his glory friend, we are going to miss you, “he added.

Mao Fernandez had more than 15 years of artistic career. Before his health deteriorated, he was preparing a new musical production.

Peruvian music, latest news:

