After the book launch ‘History of RCD Espanyol 1900-2021’the new CEO of Espanyol, Mao Ye, entered a room attached to the Ángel Rodríguez presidential room to attend to the media present. The departure of Josep María Durán, his new role at the club, the sale and the involvement of Chen Yansheng with a proper name fluttering, Francisco Rufete.

Rufete’s contract ends, will it be renewed?

The president will be clear when he has to negotiate or talk with him about the coming season. The president sees the term that he considers necessary, he is on top of the decisions, he is clear about where the club has to go. The president never improvises his decisions. Timing is important, he will do it at the right time.

Is there harmony between Chen and Rufete?

If I’m not mistaken, Rufete has been there for four years and has built trust and harmony between the presidency and the sports management. They are two people who understand each other.

Is your position as CEO only for this season?

What has happened is independent of the sports plot. It is a movement of business management model. The president has businesses in other sectors, he has experience and success. He has been shaping his idea of ​​managing the club in these six years. The idea is that this decision is final, the structure is now simplified. We want to continue working like this with what we are today at a business level.

What message do you send to the fans who dream of a step forward at a sporting level?

What we have seen in these six years is that the president has always taken firm and forceful steps. There is no need to talk about Rastar’s commitment, it is more than proven; now there will be a greater implication of the president in the managerial part. The sports part is the basis of everything.

When will Chen come to Barcelona?

It has always tried, but we are following in the news the outbreaks of Omicron that are happening in China. China is still in the third wave. We have no date or indications to know when it will come.

What is the trigger for dispensing with Durán?

I would not talk about something specific, it is a change in the management model.

Why now with nine days to go?

It is independent of sports, it is business. It is considered that now is the time. If we analyze past decisions, we see that the president thinks a lot about everything he does, and he does not make them at the end or at the beginning of a stage, he tries to anticipate.

Durán previously commented that the club’s bet should be stronger next year and be in the elite. Is that bet still valid?

Espanyol bets the most we can afford. We are not only talking about the salary limit, but about the viability of the club. No one has any doubt that economically we are in the best possible situation, but we cannot do things that take us back to the past. The bet is maximum within reasonable parameters. We don’t want a successful three-year Espanyol. All steps are to go up, never to fall.

You are the fourth CEO in six years, why so many changes?

It must be analyzed from the ignorance of the sector, of the operating model… There have not only been changes in CEOs, but in management models… The president learns from mistakes, looks for positive parts and gains in stability. There are many changes but the ultimate goal is stability.

Does this decision reflect that Chen’s bet is for many years and stronger than ever?

I would say yes. There is no doubt about the economic commitment or the personal involvement in sports. It is difficult to go deeper into the management part because of a cultural issue. We’re not talking about Rastar, we’re talking about Chen as a person wanting to be closer.

Who should decide the continuity of Rufete and who has the responsibility to find a substitute?

The sports director is a person from the presidency. I would help you in whatever it takes.

About Chen: “The real fact is that there will be more involvement on a day-to-day basis. It can mean that not only is he not selling, but he will be more involved than ever”

Has Chen had the will to sell the club?

In the environment there are people who are looking for that possibility. We already know the rumours. The president was always forceful, he wants a constant Espanyol that grows. He does not demand speed, but he does require a firm step. There are people who have wanted to collaborate and proposals have been heard, but at no time has there been a firm approach to considering the sale.

Is the president’s increased involvement a way to respond to news of the sale?

It is not the reason, we do not do things to imply something. The real fact is that there will be greater involvement on a day-to-day basis. It can be translated in that not only it is not sold, but it will be more involved than ever.

Does Duran’s departure have anything to do with the news of the sale?

It has nothing to do with it. We always said officially that this does not exist. Rumors are one thing, our messages are another. No need to constantly deny. We thank Durán for his work during these years. He has left his grain of sand, he has contributed to the construction of the club.

How does Chen’s daily involvement translate?

The day to day will not focus only on sporting and economic aspects, there will be greater involvement in other areas of the club, directly and deeply in communication, social, marketing… Distance is not a problem.

Will he get involved in sports issues?

It always has, from day one. In the sports part there was more involvement.

Will there be more money to sign?

The expense will be as far as it can be allowed. By club limit or budget,