“Look: it’s the politician!” A young man blurts out the comment as he rushes towards the booths, and it occurs to me that it is a statement that is both vague and accurate. I don’t know who he’s referring to specifically, but I’m sure he nailed it. Because on this Friday night at the start of the 50th Catalunya April Fair, it’s easier to run into a politician than a Sevillana dancer drinking manzanilla. By telling them that the presenter of the inauguration, in the official booth of the Federation of Andalusian Entities of Catalonia (FECAC), has spent no less than three minutes listing authorities, and some have still been left (without going any further, the leader of the PP Alberto Núñez Feijoo, who has been seen passing like an exhalation several meters from the official procession; his position as senator does not allow him to occupy positions of throne in the ranks. Although I have not seen him after marking a few dance steps for Alegrías ).

More information

The public has accused the overbooking of public offices: “-I had never seen anything like it. -It is that it had never coincided in the electoral period ”. People don’t miss anything. While the procession advances – that is to say, the traffic jam of politicians, advisers and security guards did not facilitate movement – along the entrance ramp to the fair and approaches the first booths, the crowd reacts in its own way: some rare “get out!” !”, the inevitable brother-in-law grumbling “earn your salary!”, and many hands raising mobile phones to take photos of presidents and mayors as if they were at a Bad Gyal or Quevedo concert.

Antonio Sanz, Filo Cañete, Meritxell Batet, and Félix Bolaños, dance at the April Fair. Kike Rincón / Europa Press

Kike Rincón (Europa Press)

In these circumstances, there are those who feel more comfortable than others. The president of Esquerra Republicana Oriol Junqueras converses calmly with a lady who expresses a wish: “Let’s see if we win.” It is understood that she is of his own party. The mayoress of Barcelona Ada Colau separates from her group, claimed by several people, enthusiastic followers or celebrity collectors, who are looking for a photo of her with her. And the president of the Generalitat Pere Aragonés smiles shyly before a group of girls who clap, although later, in his official speech, he is much more free: “Mr. Domínguez has told us… and Sandra’s daughter told us has told…” Jordi Pujol School. Minister Félix Bolaños is less known, although he seems to be quite experienced in human contact, and there are not many references among the public to the president of Congress Meritxell Batet, who nevertheless stands out because she is the only one who is dressed for the occasion, in a flamenco dress with polka dots: in a final rapture of discretion, the polka dots are not bright red, but a rather muted garnet. The entourage includes the Minister of the Presidency of the Junta de Andalucía, Antonio Sanz, who closes his speech with a cheer for the Virgin of Montserrat and the Virgin of El Rocío, as if someone had told him something about a TV3 program.

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya at Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter