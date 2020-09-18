And his family is going through a period of worries and troubles these days. Millions of fans and well-wishers are praying for the past one month as soon as the actor gets the news of cancer. But Zindagi is the name of smile and Sanjay Dutt’s latest picture is an example of this. Sanjay has reached Dubai with his family at the hospital in Mumbai. His wife Manyata Dutt shared a family photo on Friday, seeing love and heart come out of his mind.

Manyata gave this caption to the picture

In the picture shared by Manyata Dutt, apart from Sanjay and Manyata, both children Ikra and Shaharan are also there. Sanjay Dutt has shaved and shaved off his beard. Manyata shared the caption, ‘Today … I want to thank God for giving me a gift as a family. No complaints… No complaints… Just stay together, always. Amen.’

Baba himself gave the news of being ill

Let me tell you that last month, Sanjay Dutt informed the fans through social media that he is taking a break from work for some time. Sanjay told that he is going to get treatment. However, he did not mention about his illness. Later news came that Sanjay Dutt has cancer. However, later Manyata Dutt issued a statement saying that no rumors about Sanjay’s illness should be relied upon.

These films of Sanju Baba are going to come

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt was seen visiting the hospital regularly in Mumbai. Sanjay was sometimes seen going to Lilavati and sometimes to Kokilaben Hospital. Talking about the workfront, Sanjay Dutt’s ‘Sadak 2’ has recently been released on the OTT platform. Further, ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’, ‘Torbaaz’, ‘KGF: Chatter 2’, ‘Shamshera’ and ‘Prithviraj’ are also to be released.