Manyata gave this caption to the picture
In the picture shared by Manyata Dutt, apart from Sanjay and Manyata, both children Ikra and Shaharan are also there. Sanjay Dutt has shaved and shaved off his beard. Manyata shared the caption, ‘Today … I want to thank God for giving me a gift as a family. No complaints… No complaints… Just stay together, always. Amen.’
Baba himself gave the news of being ill
Let me tell you that last month, Sanjay Dutt informed the fans through social media that he is taking a break from work for some time. Sanjay told that he is going to get treatment. However, he did not mention about his illness. Later news came that Sanjay Dutt has cancer. However, later Manyata Dutt issued a statement saying that no rumors about Sanjay’s illness should be relied upon.
These films of Sanju Baba are going to come
Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt was seen visiting the hospital regularly in Mumbai. Sanjay was sometimes seen going to Lilavati and sometimes to Kokilaben Hospital. Talking about the workfront, Sanjay Dutt’s ‘Sadak 2’ has recently been released on the OTT platform. Further, ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’, ‘Torbaaz’, ‘KGF: Chatter 2’, ‘Shamshera’ and ‘Prithviraj’ are also to be released.
