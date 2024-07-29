Today there are certain impediments that do not allow the user to use the consoles Xboxand we saw this recently in a global server outage in which many users could not access some of the games because they needed an update to be able to try them, even if they had the physical version. And just recently it began to be reported that last generation consoles began to stop working precisely because of problems connecting online.

It was reported in well-known forums that the Xbox One Original consoles (the so-called “VCR” or “set-top box” models) were unable to function due to the lack of a system software update for the hardware, the same goes for refurbished versions sold in official stores or on the grey market. As mentioned, consoles with older firmware versions have been unable to function without the update, whether to enter multiplayer titles or even single-player titles.

It is worth mentioning, that the problem does not affect the hardware revision of Xbox One S from 2016the launch model, the set-top box edition. It seems to be hardware running older firmware that is most at risk of not being able to update. It has been reported that many of these consoles are stuck with patches from the 2017 and 2018, and they can’t add the 2024 one, which leaves them almost obsolete, since it doesn’t let you enter any game without first updating, something that can’t be done over the network or USB.

Within the forums they suggest that most units Xbox One Old-style fonts that are still widely used are being updated properly. In fact, some media have requested support from Digital Foundry who owned older consoles and tried to perform an update. The responses received were positive in that they managed to download the file, but these are devices that were used continuously and not years without being turned on, so possibly in 2019 they were given a file that would allow them to download the following patches.

Via: Eurogamer

Author’s note: These could be upgrades for those who decided to stay on the previous generation, but it is strange that those who return after years without turning it on find a discontinued device.