CNV investigationMore and more employees go on holiday stressed, according to a survey by the CNV trade union. This year, 37 percent of working people go on holiday more tired than in previous years. In addition, 36 percent are tired or ill during the first days of the holiday due to work stress prior to the holiday.

CNV conducted research among 2,000 union members. The union blames the stressed feeling on ‘high work pressure and staff shortages’, according to chairman Piet Fortuin. About a third of the working population says they cannot completely leave work behind during holidays.

32 percent of those surveyed think they can’t be missed at work. “This is also a point of attention for employers: make sure that work is transferred properly and that people leave rested and come back relaxed,” says Fortuin.

View work email

Even during holidays, a large group of working people is still busy with work. More than half check their mail during the holidays, 16 percent of them even do this daily. For most people this is a personal choice: they do this out of curiosity or do not want to end up with too many unread emails.

But 14 percent of people who check their work email say things don’t run smoothly at work if their email isn’t properly tracked. 2 percent of employers ask employees to keep checking their email during vacation. Fortune: ,,Virtually everyone who checks their mail while on vacation does so of their own volition. Commitment to work is a major motivator. Nevertheless, we advise to leave work email out as much as possible.”