The tragedy occurred on the beach of Is Traias, in Sardinia: Gabriele Loi died in front of his father’s eyes

He was called Gabriel Loi the 26-year-old boy who lost his life by drowning in the sea on Monday in Sardinia. The episode took place on the beach of Is Traias, on the south-eastern coast of the Region. After diving, the young man would have been stuck with one leg in the rocks, never being able to return to the surface.

A devastating drama that has upset the life of a family and shaken an entire region, happened on Monday in Sardinia, to be precise on the beach of Is Traiasin the southeastern part of the island.

Gabriele Loi, a young man from only 26 years old originally from Maracalagonis, he had just finished his shift at the Timi Ama Resort, a luxury hotel in the area of Villasimius in which he worked as an assistant cook together with his father.

At around 16:00 the young man and his father went to the marine protected area of Chief Carbonarato make a bath in what is a real earthly paradise.

Alas, within minutes the afternoon turned into a hell.

Indeed, after diving, Gabriele remained stuck with one leg in rocksfailing to emerge anymore.

For Gabriele Loi there was nothing to do

Some present on the beach they immediately realized what was happening and with great composure they are immediately intervened to help Gabriele Loi.

Unfortunately it took them a few seconds too long to free the boy and when the young man arrived on the shoreHe already had passed out.

Timely arrival of medical rescuers on the spot, who immediately started the resuscitation maneuvers. Minutes of very high tension, which Gabriele’s father experienced up close.

Unfortunately the efforts of doctors they didn’t help to save the 26-year-old, whose heart never started beating again.

The Carabinieri of Villasimius carried out all the reliefs appropriate, also collecting the testimonials of those who were on the beach on Monday afternoon and witnessed the drama.

In the meantime, there are many condolence messages appeared on the web by friends, colleagues and family of Gabriele, absolutely shocked by his sudden disappearance.