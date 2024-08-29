Cornelius Riese Lucas Bauml

With its consumer loan called “Easycredit”, Teambank has issued a volume of almost 10 billion euros – to around 1.1 million customers, most of whom are customers of VR banks throughout Germany and also in Austria. In the first half of 2024, Teambank had to set aside around 86 million euros in risk provisions on this loan portfolio due to impending defaults. This risk provision, which auditors insist on in accordance with accounting rules, is depressing profits.

In the first half of the previous year, Teambank had already increased its risk provisions by 51 million euros because more and more people are unable to repay their loans as agreed. Cornelius Riese, CEO of the parent company DZ Bank, told journalists in Frankfurt on Thursday: “People in Germany are getting poorer.” Disposable income is falling, more and more people are overestimating their consumption options, which is reflected in rising dunning rates. Especially during the Corona pandemic, the desire to consume was too high, many people had overextended themselves, Riese said in retrospect. A large proportion of the Teambank loans that are now shaky date from this time.

Teambank to continue to grow

DZ Bank now expects that the risk provisions in Teambank will continue to rise and by the end of the year will be 22 percent higher than the value planned at the beginning of the year. However, according to Riese, Teambank should use the weak economic environment and the presumably increasing demand for consumer loans to grow. He is confident that the risk parameters are now set more strictly and that the loans granted now will not lead to further risk provisions in the future.

Group-wide, risk provisions increased threefold to 206 million euros. Unlike in Teambank, the need for risk provisions in the much more important corporate lending business, which DZ Bank operates alone for large customers and together with VR banks for smaller companies, is low at least until mid-2024: DZ Bank had to set aside 53 million euros for its 88 billion euro corporate loan portfolio, compared to 36 million euros in the same period last year. 200 million euros are planned for this year.

DZ Bank has made appropriate risk provisions for its involvement in the struggling agricultural group Baywa, said Riese. DZ Bank is the largest creditor there, along with Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (LBBW) and Hypo-Vereinsbank as well as Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank. LBBW has reportedly not yet made any risk provisions for Baywa – after all, the management consultants at Roland Berger are working on a restructuring plan for Baywa. There is a kind of standstill agreement between the investors until the end of September.

The Schwäbisch Hall building society has returned from the loss zone in the DZ Bank Group. It suffered during the low interest rate phase. The building society now contributed 47 million euros to pre-tax profit in the first half of the year. The insurer R+V, on the other hand, recorded a 21 percent drop in profits because the insurance company had to compensate for the damage caused by the floods in Lower Saxony, for example.

The biggest profit generator in the DZ Bank Group in 2024 so far is the fund company Union with 616 million euros in pre-tax profit in the first half of the year, a whopping increase of 40 percent, followed by R+V with 586 million euros and DZ Bank AG with 383 million euros. The real estate bank DZ Hyp delivered almost unchanged 208 million euros. Here, risk provisions doubled to 39 million euros, but, as at DZ Bank AG, remained below the planned value. It pays off not to be involved in the US commercial real estate market, said Riese. The majority of the 57 billion euros that DZ Hyp has granted in financing is in apartments, for which there is great demand in Germany.