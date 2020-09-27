new Delhi: A total of 70 leaders have got a place in the BJP’s new team, including 37 new faces. BJP president JP Nadda has played bets on young faces in the team. The party has placed special focus on keeping the leaders of electoral states in the organization. Changing the party extensively, it has given opportunity to new faces by removing almost all the old presidents.

Except Chhattisgarh’s former Chief Minister Raman Singh and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on the post of vice president, almost all the old faces have been removed and new faces have been appointed. Former minister Uma Bharti has been discharged from the post of vice-president. Apart from Uma, veterans like Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Prabhat Jha, Om Mathur, Shyam Jaju, Avinash Rai Khanna and Renu Devi were also removed from the post of National Vice President.

Ram Madhav, P Muralidhar Rao, Saroj Pandey and Anil Jain were discharged as general secretaries. Tejashwi Surya, a youth leader who has put the Hindutva ideology very effectively, has been made the chairman of the youth wing, while Mukul Roy of West Bengal and Vinod Tawde of Maharashtra, Pankaja Munde have been included in the new team.

Why did not find the place

Uma Bharti, once an outspoken Hindutva speaker and a member of her cabinet in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first term, has long been missing from the headlines politically and her departure from the team is being seen as a surprise. When Madhav was brought to the BJP, he was in his mother organization Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He made significant contributions on the political subject in the regions of Jammu and Kashmir and North East.

Like Madhav, Rao too has been associated with the RSS and now it has to be seen whether the organization gives him any other responsibility or not. Madhav tweeted, “Congratulations to the newly appointed party office-bearers of BJP. I am grateful to the party leadership for giving me the opportunity to serve as General Secretary.” Rao has also congratulated the new team.

Leave of these leaders from the post of secretary

The entire team of secretaries has also made extensive changes. Hasan Raja, Raman Deka, Sudha Yadav, RP Singh, Jyoti Dhurve, Rajneesh Kumar, Mahesh Giri, Rahul Sinha and Tirath Singh Rawat have been discharged. Only Sunil Deodhar and Satya Kumar, who played an important role in BJP’s victory in Tripura Assembly elections, have managed to retain their positions on the post of secretary.

The new secretaries include Vinod Tawde, Vinod Sonkar, Vishveshwar Tudu, Arvind Menon, Harish Dwivedi, Pankaja Munde, Omprakash Dhruve, Anupam Hazra, Narendra Singh, Vijaya Rahatkar and Alka Gurjar.

Meenakshi Lekhi out of the list of spokespersons

Expanding the list of spokespersons, 23 leaders have been given the responsibility. Anil Baluni has been appointed the chief spokesperson of the party. At the same time, we will continue to hold the post of head of the media department of the party. Meenakshi Lekhi has been excluded from the list of spokespersons. The new spokespersons include former Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Hina Gavit, Raju Bisht and Rajiv Chandrasekhar.

Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, Sudhanshu Trivedi, Sambit Patra, Rajeev Pratap Rudy, Nalin Kohli, Tom Vadakkan and Gopal Krishna Aggarwal have been retained as the spokesperson.

According to reports, some other leaders could not get a place in the team due to their poor performance. The party may be considering the roles of some of them and they may find a place in the Union Cabinet reshuffle.

