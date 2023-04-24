The second team of the Signora did not qualify for the Serie C playoffs. A step back in terms of results (-5 points in the regular season compared to last season), but there is the comfort of the growth of many players who have already entered the Allegri’s orbit
Juventus Next Gen has finished the season. Out of the Serie C playoffs: end of games earlier than scheduled. It is certain that the Lega Pro Italian Cup final, lost to Vicenza but played with merit, can represent an added value in the year-end analyses, but the missed opportunity to play matches of a certain depth, from inside or outside and for this characterized by high voltage, it leaves a bitter taste in everyone’s mouth, to players, coaches and managers.
