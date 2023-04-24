Juventus Next Gen has finished the season. Out of the Serie C playoffs: end of games earlier than scheduled. It is certain that the Lega Pro Italian Cup final, lost to Vicenza but played with merit, can represent an added value in the year-end analyses, but the missed opportunity to play matches of a certain depth, from inside or outside and for this characterized by high voltage, it leaves a bitter taste in everyone’s mouth, to players, coaches and managers.