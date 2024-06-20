The last two weeks have been happy for Xbox fans, since the green company presented many new features during its last event, highlighting two announcements, the first was DOOM The Dark Ages and also Gears of War: E-Day. The latter presents us with the return of the original characters, since it is a prequel to the first games in the saga, and that same nostalgia has been passed on to the hands of veteran fans as well as the curiosity of those who have never touched the franchise.

According to data collected by the media USAusers have returned no more and no less than Gears of War: Ultimate Editionwith a 323% increase in players due to the announcement made with the next game in the franchise rumored to arrive in the 2025. Of course, a large part of the people who are experiencing the saga come from the Game Pass service, since all the main installments of the saga are included there, as well as spinoffs of the likes of Gears Tactics.

This has not only affected the first game in the saga, since all the others have also seen an increase in their users, including the first two in their standard versions, as well as the fifth that has left us the way clear for a story that will go much further. And although the next game will be a prequel, the team The Coalition does not want to leave things unfinished, so users should expect that more adventures of the new generation of warriors will come in the future.

Here is the description of the saga:

Gears of War is a popular third-person shooter video game series primarily developed by Epic Games and more recently by The Coalition, and published by Xbox Game Studios. The series is notable for its focus on tactical combat, the use of cover, and its immersive narrative. The Gears of War series is a cornerstone of the third-person shooter genre, known for its intense action, tactical gameplay, and immersive narrative.

Remember that Gears of War: E-Day is in development for Xbox Series X/S and PC. There is no date yet.

Via: True Achievements

Author’s note: It is quite important that the flagship Xbox saga along with Halo returns to relevance. So it’s worth starting the campaigns again and waiting for the next big game.