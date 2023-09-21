The current generation of consoles puts the banner on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, which have considerable power to run the most demanding games in terms of graphics and performance. However, we cannot forget Xbox Series Sa device that despite having the same components, at least runs the games that come out on higher devices.

In fact, because she has a little less ability, people tend to look down on her, but in documents leaked from Microsoft It shows that we should not underestimate it, especially in the matter of sales by the public. And that indicates that the popularity of the console is quite great, and that not everything is power as is happening with nintendo switch.

In the leaked document that was to convince the FTC to approve the purchase of Activision Blizzardit is revealed that 74.8% of Series owners Xbox have Series S, and the X 25.1%. It should be noted that this is a quite disparate figure, although there is also the fact that the information collected was shortly before 2022, so this may be proportional to the shortage of consoles during the pandemic.

On the other hand, there are some data to take into account, and that is the fact that many users no longer want to buy video games in physical format or individually, since Game Pass It is a very busy service. Added to this is the fact that for modest monthly payments, people have access to hundreds of games, whether high quality from the studios Microsoft or popular indies.

Likewise, it is an escape for many parents, because since their children only want to play Fortniteit is obvious that going for the cheapest option on the market is the decision to make.

Editor’s note: It is a console that is really worth it, especially if you constantly pay for Game Pass, since new additions arrive to the catalog every month. And this end of the year is promising, because even titles from the Persona franchise will make an appearance.