There were complaints of technical glitches after the Android update in the handset Mi A3 of Chinese smartphone company Xiaomi. After this, the company has stopped the sale of Mi A3 in India. Most users on social media platforms had complained that after installing the new update of Android 11, their phone turned off.

Xiaomi India said in a statement on Monday that after the recent Android 11 update, we are aware of the issue with some Mi A3 devices. In such a situation, we have stopped it now. The company introduced this device in India on August 21 last year, which is priced at Rs 12,999.

‘Phones will be fine for free’

Some people have complained that much money is being sought in Xiaomi centers to fix their phone. After this, the company has said that their phones will be fixed for free at service centers. The product warranty will not be seen in this.

Has 25 percent market share

According to the report of market research company IDC, Xiaomi is the top company in the Indian smartphone market with 25 percent market share in the third quarter of 2020. Xiaomi said, “We are sorry for the inconvenience caused to the people. As a brand we want to give the best experience to the customers. We will continuously improve our products and service.”

