An armed man kept a small village in western Brandenburg in suspense for over 34 hours. Now he is dead – and many questions remain unanswered. How did the man die?

Brandenburg/Havel – There were dramatic scenes in a small community 100 kilometers west of Berlin: an armed man barricaded himself in a house in the community of Milower Land for over 34 hours. One day after the operation, at the end of which the man was found dead in the attic, the investigation into the background to the crime is in full swing.

Much is still unclear – including whether the suspect was shot by emergency services or whether he killed himself. The Potsdam public prosecutor therefore initiated a death investigation. According to police spokeswoman Kerstin Schröder, the results of the autopsy are expected in the coming days.

The relationships between those involved have not yet been clarified. Investigations are also underway into the discovery of a large number of weapons on the property and in the house, and a hand grenade was also discovered there.

Child was brought to safety

The operation began on Friday afternoon at 1:45 p.m. when police officers arrived in Vieritz in the municipality of Milower Land to execute a court order and hand over a child to the youth welfare office. Special police units were also involved due to possible endangerment of children’s welfare. But it was not possible to get the child out of the house. Two men barricaded themselves there, and the child and his mother were also in the house.

On Friday evening, the emergency services initially managed to overpower one of the two armed men when he came to the door of the house. He was arrested and taken to the Wriezen prison.

On Saturday night, mother and child were able to leave the house. The child was handed over to the youth welfare office. But a man remained in the house with weapons and there was an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and the officers.

On Saturday evening, the emergency services managed to get into the building. An armored vehicle was also used. On Sunday around 12:30 a.m., police officers were finally able to get to the man, who they found lifeless in the attic of the house. An emergency doctor could only determine his death. dpa