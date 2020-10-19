We know many features of smartphones and we use them a lot in routine. But nowadays, such features also come in smartphones, which are quite useful and we do not know about them. Know some of the secret features and tricks of the smartphone that are quite useful.

Take photo with video

If you are making a video from a smartphone and want to click the photo at the same time, then there is no need to stop the video. While making a video in iPhone, a photo icon also appears, which can be clicked on the stills of the video recording that is going on by clicking.

How to zoom the photo

If your eyes are a little weak or you want to enlarge any text on the screen, then a good feature in the smartphone is screen magnification. With this feature, any part of the phone screen can zoom, for this, you have to tap on the screen three times, this will zoom the screen. For this feature, go to Accessibility in Settings and turn on the Magnification gesture.

The resolution will increase easily

Nowadays the smartphone has the feature of macro lens so that you can take a photo of the smallest object. But there is also a trick to click the macro object. You put a drop of water on the rear camera lens of your phone. By doing this, the camera lens gets more zoom and without any zoom, it shows the small object in big resolution.

Find a bad remote like this

Many times the remote of our TV, speakers or any other device gets damaged. The remote does not work properly even when the battery is changed. In such a situation, the remote is really bad, it will be known from the smartphone. You put the remote’s sensor in front of the phone’s camera and press the remote’s button. If the light blinks in the sensor of the remote, then know that the remote is right and the light does not blink if the remote is bad.

Click picture with headphones

Your smartphone’s headphones not only work in listening to music, but with the help of these, you can also click photos in the phone. Although this feature is not available in the earphones of all smartphones, but still you can check this feature in your smartphone. With the help of the play and pause buttons of some phone earphones, you can take a photo as well as zoom in and out with the earphone volume button.

