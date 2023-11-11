Home page politics

From: Anna Parrisius

Many young people cannot find an apprenticeship, and companies are still looking for trainees – this disparity has become worse, according to the Federal Employment Agency.

There are problems with fitting in many typical secondary school professions, such as hairdressing. A change in image and better equipped vocational schools could help.

After ten years of decline, the number of applicants has stopped at 422,000 in the 2022/23 training year, according to the Federal Employment Agency (BA). The number of training places also remained stable (529,000). There were 80 applicants for every 100 company training positions, similar to the previous year. Nevertheless, BA boss Andrea Nahles notes a deterioration. “What really worries us is that we have increasing problems with fit,” she said when presenting the results of the training year. This means: There were more unplaced applicants than in the previous year – and at the same time more open training positions.

Even Bernd Fitzenberger, director of the Institute for Labor Market and Occupational Research (IAB), considers the data to be worrying. The labor economist judges the significance of the BA statistics to be limited and applicants and training positions are under-recorded. Both values ​​depend on what is reported to the BA. If you follow the annual IAB company panel, the shortage of applicants is even higher than the BA data shows.

Training guarantees are unlikely to resolve regional mismatches

BA boss Andrea Nahles calls for “more willingness to compromise” from both young people and companies. Applicants should become more mobile. According to the BA, there are significantly more training positions than applicants in two out of three regions. While large parts of Bavaria have an oversupply of apprenticeships, there is a lack of training places in Berlin, Eberswalde, Gelsenkirchen or Offenbach.

The Federal Employment Agency already offers mobility aids. From April 2024, anyone who moves will also receive a mobility grant as part of the traffic light training guarantee. In addition, travel and accommodation costs for interns should be covered in certain cases. However, IAB director Bernd Fitzenberger does not suspect that many will take up training in a completely different region. “On a small scale, the training guarantee will mean that applicants will have to travel slightly longer commute distances. But a major redistribution, with many applicants from Berlin filling the training positions in the Bavarian state, will not happen.”

Career orientation: There is a need to catch up at special schools and high schools

In addition to where they live, applicants’ career aspirations often do not match what companies offer. For example, far too many want to work in the real estate industry, far too few want to work in food production and sales. Andrea Nahles therefore appeals to young people: They should “consider alternatives beyond their dream job”.

To achieve this, young people need the skills to choose a career. However, according to the BA, there is a lack of communication. “We still see a clear need to catch up, especially in special schools and high schools,” said Nahles. At the same time, the need for intensive personal support among young people has noticeably increased.

It is possible that the BA is only now feeling the full force of the disorientation – its career advice in schools was limited during the pandemic. Youth researcher Klaus Hurrelmann makes a harsh judgment in an interview with Table.Media: “In truth, there are no reliable guides and mentors in this system.”

Andrea Nahles, on the other hand, emphasizes that the BA is well positioned with 420,000 career advisors. But she also sees a need for action: on the question of how young people can be reached even better. Digital parent evenings, where companies present training positions, have been a success so far.

Bad image deters applicants

Many professions in which there is a shortage of applicants are traditionally aimed at secondary school students. However, fewer and fewer students are only completing their first school leaving certificate and more and more young people are graduating from high school. “Typical secondary school careers are often not considered by high school graduates,” says Friedrich Hubert Esser, President of the Federal Institute for Vocational Training (BIBB). Companies must become more attractive to young people with higher school qualifications, especially small companies that are most affected by the lack of applicants.

Even secondary school students are increasingly avoiding professions that have the image of being typical secondary school careers. This is shown by a study by the BIBB for NRW (for download). “They prefer careers that make them appear intelligent, educated and high-income people,” it says.

New Survey: Compensation Outlook Matters Most to Gen Z

A current representative survey by Wirtschaftsjunioren Germany among 15 to 25 year olds points in a different direction. According to her, only a little more than half of Gen Z care about a positive image. 74 percent pay attention to a good work-life balance, 71 percent to varied activities. What is most important to young people – four out of five – is good earning potential.

More and more people are now choosing the chance to make quick money and go to work. However, Bernd Fitzenberger from the IAB does not see training remuneration as a central adjustment screw. “In my opinion, it is more important to make it clear to young people about career prospects and earning potential. And to tell them that their risk of becoming unemployed decreases with training.” He believes it is even more important to improve working conditions in certain sectors, such as working hours for bakers.

Hairdressing: Many applicants, but still problems with the fit

The hairdressing trade shows how complicated the situation can be in individual cases. According to the BA, there were far too many applicants nationwide; there were 228 for every 100 positions. Nevertheless, 17 percent of positions remained unfilled (average across all professions: 13 percent). 9 percent of applicants did not find a job (average: 6 percent). When asked by Table.Media about possible reasons, a spokesman for the BA said: “Obviously there are big discrepancies between the training places on offer (e.g. working conditions, remuneration) and the ideas of young people.”

The general fit problems can partly be explained by a trend towards higher qualifications. According to the BA, only 60 percent of careers are open to young people with a first school leaving certificate, and seven percent to applicants without a school leaving certificate. While 20 years ago, commercial professions were often pursued by secondary school students, there are now specialized professions such as commercial assistant, for which applicants need a high school diploma.

Better vocational schools could encourage companies

BA boss Nahles appeals to companies to open themselves up to young people who are not among the “optimal candidates”. “In times of a shortage of skilled workers, we cannot do without young talent. The BA has many funding opportunities that also relieve employers.” However, companies are not aware of many offers, such as entry-level qualifications or assisted training. Nahles recently noticed this while visiting a hairdresser’s guild. The aim of the BA is now to make the offers better known.

IAB director Bernd Fitzenberger sees a central adjustment screw in the equipment of vocational schools. “At general education schools we talk a lot about inclusion and support for students with a migrant background. Classes at vocational schools are even more heterogeneous.” A company that can rely on its vocational school might be more likely to take the risk of hiring a trainee who needs support without fear that he or she will drop out of training. “Better equipped vocational schools could encourage small businesses in particular to take in young people who do not yet meet all the requirements.”