DThe railway largely stopped traffic between the western Ruhr area and the Rhineland on Friday evening due to construction work. For two weeks there is hardly any train running around Duisburg. In local transport, many commuters have to switch to replacement buses, and in long-distance transport, trains are diverted over a wide area – this means that significantly fewer ICEs run in large cities such as Düsseldorf, Essen and Bochum.

The background is construction work at the Kaiserberg motorway junction in Duisburg. A bridge on the A3, which runs over eight railway tracks, will be demolished during the NRW autumn holidays. While cars and trucks can drive past the construction site in narrowed lanes, rail traffic can no longer do so. At the same time, the railway wants to modernize several routes around Duisburg.

Replacement buses will therefore run between Essen, Oberhausen, Duisburg and Düsseldorf until October 13th (9 p.m.). In long-distance traffic, the railways divert many trains over a wide area. ICEs and ICs travel from Dortmund via Wuppertal directly to Düsseldorf or Cologne. The railway said this would increase travel time by 20 to 40 minutes.

Not a single long-distance train stops in Duisburg, Oberhausen, Mülheim an der Ruhr and at Düsseldorf Airport during the autumn holidays. At least some ICEs and ICs should stop in Düsseldorf main station, Essen and Bochum.