Home page politics

From: Christiane Kuehl

Split

Onlookers at the showdown between the superpowers China and the USA: many countries do not want to be drawn into the conflict. © N. Bruckmann/Midjourney*

Is a Cold War looming between the West and a bloc of Russia and China? Many countries don’t really care. They only pursue their own interests. Brazil and India are leading the way.

Frankfurt – The USA and China are caught up in a constant dispute, and there is a threat of a kind between the superpowers new cold war. The split between the West and Russia, triggered by Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, will also persist for the foreseeable future. Europe debates after French President Emmanuel Macron’s “no vassal of the US” statement again about the right China policy. But what we in Europe see as a geopolitical threat leaves a surprisingly large number of countries quite cold. They refuse to take sides in dealings with China or to be drawn into the Western camp in the Ukraine war. You want to have as relaxed a relationship as possible with all sides – and do business.

Not only countries that are governed authoritarian like the People’s Republic are open to advances from China. But also democracies that the West actually considers natural allies – India and Indonesia, for example, or Brazil. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was with a large delegation in Shanghai and Beijing and met the head of state Xi Jinping. A few weeks earlier, Lula had been a guest of US President Joe Biden. There were warm words for him there, but few that could be counted. In China, on the other hand, both countries signed 15 agreements.

In Beijing, Lula now emphasized that he wanted to work with China to “balance the geopolitics of the world together with China”. To this end, he strives for a relationship that “goes beyond trade relations”. His Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira had recently the Latin America journal Americas Quarterly said in the interview that there is “no automatic alignment with either side” for Brazil, the USA or China. “What guides us is the national interest within the framework of multilateralism and international law,” said Vieira.

China, Russia and the West: Many countries refuse to form alliances with the great powers

It may be hard for many in the West to digest: But like that Brazil A surprising number of states see this. The research unit of the British magazine economist recently examined the 25 economically largest countries, which consist of Ukraine war and the confrontation between USA and keep China out. They represent a whopping 45 percent of the world’s population and 18 percent of the world economy. This group includes the world’s largest democracies, India and Indonesia, as well as authoritarian states such as Vietnam, Saudi Arabia and Egypt. They also vary greatly in wealth. The annual per capita economic output in Saudi Arabia is more than 27,000 US dollars, in Pakistan it is only around 1,600 US dollars.

But they have one thing in common, he writes economist: “They are ruthlessly pragmatic and have gained power as a collective.” Mauro Vieira says it unequivocally: “We will always talk to everyone. Regardless of the ideological orientation. The national interest prevails over all differences in political stance.”

Not wanting to choose between China and the West: Brazil’s President Lula arriving in Shanghai last week © RICARDO STUCKERT / BRAZILIAN PRESIDENCY / AFP

Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Indonesia: the non-aligned know what they want

The neutral states maneuver between the conflicting parties and seek their own advantage. NATO member Turkey, for example, wants to gain more influence in the Global South through dozens of security agreements with African countries and is rocking the Ukraine war between Moscow and Kyiv: drones for Ukraine, trade deals with Russia. Advisory by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan say loud economistthe “New Türkiye” can choose its own partners.

Indonesia, on the other hand, has a long tradition of non-alignment, which it has no intention of abandoning. Thus, the country holds military exercises both with the US and with China away. It buys fighter jets in France and the US. But it is also guest in China Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), which also includes Russia, several Central Asian countries, as well as Pakistan and India. China is among the largest sources of foreign direct investment in Indonesia. At the same time, Jakarta is in dispute with Beijing over a sea area in the South China Sea that is rich in raw materials.

And Saudi Arabia is trying to break free of its dependence on its historic ally, the United States. China is now the kingdom’s largest trading partner. In March, Saudi Arabia signed a China-brokered deal with its nemesis Iran and joined the SCO. These are just three examples of a larger trend.

Most states are not interested in ideological competition

Many of the non-aligned countries were once colonized by Europe and do not see the West as a champion of universal values. Rather, they accuse the West of hypocrisy and Double standards, most recently in connection with the prosecution of Putin in the Ukraine war. “Europe must grow out of the mindset that Europe’s problems are the world’s problems – but the world’s problems are not Europe’s problems,” demanded India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in 2022. Europe is silent on so many bad things that are happening in Asia. “One might well ask why anyone in Asia should have any faith in Europe at all,” says Jaishankar.

India has so far abstained from any vote at the United Nations condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. At the same time, New Delhi is buying Russian oil at a bargain price. But that doesn’t mean that India throws itself into China’s arms. On the contrary: India is a member of the Quad Alliance with the USA, Japan and Australia out of concern about the future dominance of the People’s Republic in the Indian Ocean. In 2020, New Delhi banned TikTok and dozens of other Chinese apps. One of the aims of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s industrial strategy is to attract Western companies that want to reduce their dependence on China and are looking for new locations.

India and Brazil want to help shape the global agenda

India has become a country that helps shape the global agenda and influences its outcome, Foreign Minister Jaishankar emphasized in a speech in January. New Delhi recently hosted representatives from 31 African countries for joint military exercises and is one of the continent’s largest investors. Lula, in turn, wants to help shape the world as a peacemaker for Ukraine. And he also has Africa in mind: Lula will soon be visiting several African countries to strengthen Brazil’s influence there. India’s and Brazil’s biggest competitor in Africa isn’t America or Europe. But China.

*This image was created with machine assistance. A language model was used for this, which processes information from selected sources. Selection of the sources and language model requests as well as final processing of the image: Art Director Nicolas Bruckmann.