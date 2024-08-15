With the anticipation of the launch of Star Wars Outlaws On August 30th, many fans are looking for other adventures in the galaxy far, far away while they wait. The franchise has had a strong presence in the industry in recent years, with experiences that are a bit bigger or smaller. And in fact, prices have dropped quite a bit, so users should take advantage of the opportunity.



Here are some options:

1.- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and its sequel Jedi: Survivor offer a high-quality action experience, with Force mechanics and lightsaber combat that shine. Both games are available for purchase on Steam for $9.99 and $31.49, respectively. Xbox versions are also available for $9.99 and $27.99.

2.- Republic Commando (2005) is a solid first-person shooter with tactical elements, where you command a squad of clone troopers in strategic combat. It’s on sale for $7.49 on PlayStation until August 15, and for $9.99 on Steam and Humble Bundle. The Nintendo Switch version costs $14.99.

3.- Role-playing games Knights of the Old Republic from BioWare and Obsidian are considered some of the best titles set in the universe of Star WarsBoth installments are available on Steam and Humble Bundle for $9.99 each.

4.- Star Wars: Squadrons from EA Motive offers a modern experience of flying in iconic ships, with a campaign and multiplayer mode. The game is on sale for $7.99 on Steam until August 19.

These offers are an excellent opportunity to relive great moments in the universe of Star Wars While we wait for the arrival of Outlawswhich promises to be the franchise’s most massive open world.

Via: Kotaku