The video game industry has been hit by a large number of layoffs in recent months, for quick examples we can name Bungie, Naughty Dog, Ubisoft, Embracer Group, among some others who have had no alternative in removing people. And now, another company that can be considered large joins this party, one that has functioned more as a publisher, this by publishing games on platforms such as the PC.

Digital Bros Groupwho is known for being the owner of 505 Gameswhich is behind Control: Ultimate Edition and Death Stranding on PC, who are laying off a large portion of their global workforce and doubling down on sequels because that seems to be what the industry wants. Specifically, we are talking about 30% of people, which is no small thing for someone at that business level.

Among the reasons for the dismissals, Digital Bros. believes that the video game market has evolved since the pandemic to be more selective in terms of new games, with consumers increasingly returning to well-established intellectual property and playing these same games for longer periods. That is to say, they no longer want to publish less popular games, and have decided on things with AAA air, something that always boils down to money that does come back.

Here is the statement:

Drigital Bros’ strategy has had to adapt to this new and evolving competitive landscape and will focus its efforts on releasing sequels and remakes of previously successful and established games, with a limited number of new larger budget productions.

It is undoubtedly surprising that these types of announcements are made, but right now layoffs in various companies are the order of the day, so it is possible that things will continue like this for a long time. At least they already assumed that the version of PC of Death Stranding 2 will be at your expense, since this can represent significant sales even if the saga is niche.

Via: Gamesradar

Editor’s note: Wow, layoffs don’t stop in the games industry, and it’s a bit sad, but in the end you have to secure the necessary resources, otherwise bankruptcy may be close in some cases. It will be interesting to know who the next company is.