The number of self-employed entrepreneurs has increased again in the past year, reports the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS). In construction in particular, many people have started their own business. The number of companies employing several employees, on the other hand, has fallen.

In total, there were more than 2.1 million companies at the start of 2023, an increase of about 79,000 on an annual basis. By far the largest share consists of self-employed persons without employees. They account for about 80 percent of all companies in the Netherlands. The number of companies consisting of more than one employee fell by about 4,000 last year to almost 427,000 at the beginning of this year.

Most companies were founded in the construction sector, mainly by self-employed persons without employees. In total, there were more than approximately 11,100 start-ups, about 10,700 of which involved a self-employed company. In addition to construction, many organizational consultancy firms will also start in 2022, according to Statistics Netherlands. On the other hand, many companies within these branches were also closed in 2022, more than 6000 in construction and almost 5000 organizational consultancy firms. On balance, however, construction remained the sector in which relatively most companies saw the light of day last year.

Statistics Netherlands notes that although the number of independent companies is larger, companies with more employees are generally more important for the economy. Within this group, people mainly set up web shops, mostly for home and garden items and for clothing. Nevertheless, more webshops were closed than started.