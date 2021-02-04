“Tribute to you, Patricia. We won’t forget you. Pôle emploi agents. “In front of the headquarters of the public establishment, in the 19th arrondissement of Paris, the banner transcribes the still lively emotion, a week after the assassination of their colleague in Valence (Drôme). Since this outburst of violence inflicted by an unemployed engineer on this team manager, before then killing the HRD of a company, the advisers have the impression of having shifted into another dimension. Before joining the inter-professional event, a handful of them therefore gathered at the call of the CGT, the CLL, the SNU and SUD emploi. Microphone in hand, François Millet, deputy secretary of SNU Île-de-France, launches: “The government and the management of Pôle emploi mistreat users. We are sent to the front line in the face of increasingly precarious populations ”, before sliding aside: “This man attacked Pôle emploi because he embodies a form of state violence. “

Internally, the responses provided by general management following the tragedy leave one wondering. On Wednesday, during a central CSE, it opened the possibility of posting private security agents at the entrance to the employment centers, recalling that 9,000 reports for assault or incivility had been made in 2020. “We don’t tackle the root of the problem, Bélinda Rabhi, local representative of the SNU. Job search checks and radiation continue, although they were suspended during the first confinement. With such a situation of social distress, it must stop. “

“There is an offer for ten job seekers and more”

Michèle, an advisor in a Parisian agency, points to the failing care of users. “I have over 300 in my wallet, when I should only have 150. Their number has doubled since the crisis. I have never given so many numbers of social workers and addresses of Restos du cœur. “ Faced with this influx of unemployed, no reinforcement of the workforce has been on the agenda since the announcement of 5,000 recruitments, mostly on fixed-term contracts, this summer.

As Francine Royon, regional secretary of the CGT, summarizes: “The health situation creates even more conflicts. There is an offer for ten job seekers, and again, in sectors which offer precarious contracts! Not to mention that 90% of the unemployed who go to agencies go there for problems related to their compensation. We must stop putting the unemployed at bay with dematerialization and the elimination of the battery physical eye. We must cede the advisers and regain our public service missions. “ Three days ago, another agent was threatened with death in Nîmes (Gard). If the attacks have been scrutinized since the tragedy, as Yoan Piktoroff, CGT union delegate in Seine-Saint-Denis, recounts, “people who go crazy, it happens often. They are all in trouble. Moreover, after the tragedy, the agents were shocked, but not surprised. Many said to themselves: it could have been me ”.