A few days ago, Ukrainian troops took control of Irpin again. © Laurel Chor/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Russia has reported the first number of deaths since the war of aggression in Ukraine. Russia does not want to have anything to do with the alleged war crimes in several Ukrainian cities.

LONDON – Russia says it has reported numerous deaths in its war of aggression in Ukraine that began six weeks ago.

“We have significant losses, this is a huge tragedy for us,” President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told British broadcaster Sky News on Thursday.

Most recently, Russia had spoken of 1,351 soldiers killed. Ukraine claims more than ten times as many Russian soldiers were killed.

The Kremlin spokesman also claimed that Russian troops had been withdrawn from Ukraine’s Kyiv and Chernihiv regions to show “goodwill” during the negotiations. Referring to Mariupol, Peskov said the embattled southeastern Ukrainian port city is part of the “People’s Republics” recognized by Moscow.

Spokesman calls alleged war crimes “fake”

“Mariupol will be liberated by nationalist battalions, hopefully sooner than later,” Peskov said. The Kremlin spokesman called war crimes allegedly committed by Russians in Mariupol, such as the attack on a maternity clinic, but also in the Kiev suburb of Bucha “fake”. Despite eyewitness reports and satellite images, Russia insists it had nothing to do with the killing of hundreds in Bucha.

“Everything should be examined carefully,” said Peskow. Before doing so, however, the format of this international investigation must be clarified. There have recently been many cases in which Russia was not involved. Peskov stressed that Ukrainian nationalists committed cruel crimes against the civilian population. There are eyewitnesses to that. dpa