A reception will be held at Buckingham Palace on Friday evening in honor of Charles’ coronation as King of the United Kingdom. In addition to many prominent Britons and leaders of the Commonwealth countries, members of other royal houses will also be present. In London, many fans are also ready to catch a glimpse of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

According to British media, about a thousand guests are expected at the meeting in the palace. Princess Amalia and her grandmother Princess Beatrix will also travel to London for it, the Government Information Service (RVD) previously announced. Other royal guests who have pledged their presence at the reception include the Belgian King Philippe and his daughter Princess Elisabeth.

It is the second time that Charles and his wife Queen Consort Camilla host a reception ahead of a major official event. In September last year they did the same on the evening before Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima will attend the coronation in Westminster Abbey on Saturday 6 May. Other royals who have confirmed their presence at the coronation include Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary. This also applies to the Japanese crown prince Akishino and his wife Princess Kiko. Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit will represent Norway, while King Carl Gustaf and Crown Princess Victoria will represent Sweden.

A fan has secured her spot along the procession’s route. © ANP/EPA



Final preparations in progress

Meanwhile, in the United Kingdom and other countries where King Charles is the head of state, final preparations are being made for the coronation weekend. In addition to the official coronation in Westminster Abbey in London, parties and events are also scheduled elsewhere. In various places in London, fans and admirers have already taken position in strategic places so as not to miss any of the royal splendor.

On the day after the coronation, street parties take place across the UK and a coronation concert is held at Windsor Castle. The stage is shaped like the British flag and will be used by Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Take That, among others. To top off the celebration, Monday is a national holiday, meaning the British have a long weekend ahead of them. Citizens are called upon to volunteer on Monday.

King Charles is the head of state of more countries, including Australia. There, too, attention is paid to the coronation of Charles, who has been officially king since the death of his mother in September. 21 gun salutes are fired at Parliament in Canberra, followed by a so-called flypast from the Australian Air Force.

A major event with speakers and artists is taking place in the Canadian capital of Ottawa. The party lasts an hour and ends with the firing of 21 gun salutes at parliament. Smaller events are held across the country. During the weekend, various buildings are illuminated in green, as in more Commonwealth countries.

Coronation on big screens

Most of the festivities take place within the United Kingdom. Large screens will be installed across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland so people can watch Saturday’s coronation together. The biggest crowds are expected in London. Many people will also gather there along the route of the royal processions that are held before and after the coronation service.

London deploys more than 29,000 agents during and in the days surrounding the coronation. Not only to steer the crowds in the right direction, but also to protect the royal family, heads of state and other dignitaries expected in the city. Facial recognition technology is deployed in the center and snipers are on rooftops. "The coronation will be one of the most important security operations ever carried out in Britain," said a British minister.