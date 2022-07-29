The Nerazzurri have so far accompanied the five official friendlies against three closed-door tests against Milanese, Novara and Pro Sesto: the coach therefore pushes the team to get used to a very crowded calendar

Lots of changes, lots of games. Inter’s 2022 pre-season has an unusual layout, different from many Serie A teams. officers behind closed doors called “joint training”. It happened on Thursday against Pro Sesto, but also the previous week against Novara and at the beginning of the training camp with the Milanese.

Alternation – Obviously these are certainly less competitive commitments than the actual friendlies, but they still represent different sessions compared to the others of the week. The non-infernal rhythms allow the staff not to put the squad at risk physically, but in the same way they are an excellent laboratory to test the automatisms and to test the solutions designed by the coach with different set-ups. The precise aim is to be as ready as possible for a season with a singular structure. See also Inter, how are you doing after the Champions League? In the previous 7 only one defeat, but it is the last ...

A question of the World Cup – The location of Qatar 2022 at the end of the year made the construction of the various calendars unprecedented and Inter – like the other teams engaged on several fronts – will very often be called upon to manage two appointments in the same week. Thanks to these double weekly friendlies, therefore, Inzaghi has the opportunity to allow players to get used to facing different close engagements: in fact, the way of physically recovering will change and also that of tactically preparing the challenges will change, as will shortly time to reset the matches. mental energies. The hope is to reap the benefits of this strategy even before the long winter break in Serie A: the field will give his response.

July 29 – 21:33

