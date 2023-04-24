The hearing was postponed and the investigating judge asked for new reports. Lisa Federico passed away at 17 after a bone marrow transplant

Many remember the story of Lisa Frederick, the 17-year-old girl who died after a bone marrow transplant at the Bambino Gesù hospital in Rome. The facts date back to 2020, but the case has not yet found truth and justice.

Lisa Federico’s cousin, Eleonora Tucciis trying to tell every step of the story through TikTok, to raise people’s awareness, to remember his beloved cousin and to make sure that her passing is not in vain.

In the latest video, the young woman said that the 17-year-old’s hearing lasted only 8 minutes, while the previous ones at least an hour. The judge analyzing all the elements, has requested another expert report and postponed the hearing.

The family, as the cousin explained, is disappointed and embitteredbut has no intention of giving up.

The judge requested another report. That is, a report drawn up by a technician after analyzing data and events. We are truly so embittered and disappointed. But that won’t stop us from continuing to fight for justice and for our Lisa. We need to make Lisa’s story known, the injustices she experienced and how her life was taken from her at her age. We Lisa’s family know that nothing and no one can bring her back to life. But her parents are trying to make sense of her absence with a generous purpose: that another unwarranted tragedy like this never happens again. I don’t want to forget her.

Lisa’s father had reported the doctors after the disappearance of the medical record of the daughter in view of the trial. However, the Bambino Gesu hospital had rejected the allegations, stating that it had handed everything over to the family after the 17-year-old’s death.

There are two doctors who have ended up under accusation and now the investigating judge has rejected the request for filing and asked new investigations and reports.